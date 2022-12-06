Chicago police saying little about off-duty cop who said he fired at an armed thief in Irving Park

Chicago police were releasing few details about an off-duty cop who said he fired at an armed thief who was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car in Irving Park.

It was not known if the officer hit anyone early Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Grace Street, though a law enforcement source says investigators were checking hospitals for gunshot victims.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates use of force by officers, was called to the scene but the agency would not release any other information.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern would not confirm that an off-duty officer was involved, even though COPA had been notified. “We don’t confirm the occupation of victims,” he said, though the department does regularly disclose such information.

A media notification about the incident also makes no mention of an off-duty officer being involved. It said police responded to shots fired and made contact with a man who said he saw several people trying to steal a catalytic converter.

One of the thieves “pointed a firearm at the victim after becoming aware the victim was nearby,” the notification stated. “The victim drew his firearm and shot at the offender. The offenders entered multiple vehicles and fled the scene.”

It said the man was not injured but was taken to a hospital “for chest pain.”

No one was reported in custody.

