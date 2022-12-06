Two wounded — one a 14-year-old boy — in West Garfield Park shooting
About 4:30 p.m., the teen and a 25-year-old man were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when at least one suspect left a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right hand and left leg, police said. He was reportedly in good condition.
The man went to the Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right leg, officials said. He was also listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
