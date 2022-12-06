The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Two wounded — one a 14-year-old boy — in West Garfield Park shooting

About 4:30 p.m., the teen and a 25-year-old man were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when at least one suspect left a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two teenagers were shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

A teen boy was among two people shot Dec. 6, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the two were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when at least one suspect left a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right hand and left leg, police said. He was reportedly in good condition.

The man went to the Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right leg, officials said. He was also listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

