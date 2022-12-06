Man shot dead in North Lawndale

A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Tuesday evening, police said.
The man, 33, was in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue near a residence when he was shot in the head just before 6:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.
