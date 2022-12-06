The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Man shot dead in North Lawndale

The man, 33, was in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Dec. 13, 2021, in Lawndale.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Tuesday evening, police said.

The man, 33, was in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue near a residence when he was shot in the head just before 6:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.

