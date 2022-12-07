1 dead, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in Chatham Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The man, 38, was walking in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:30 p.m. when he began arguing with someone else on the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The other person pulled a gun from his jacket and fired shots, hitting the man in hit head and the woman, who was leaving a CTA bus at the time.
The two victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman, 21, was shot in her hand and reported in good condition.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
