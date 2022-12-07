Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in West Pullman

A man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side, according to officials.

The incident occurred about 5:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 126th Place, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The man, 52, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken into custody, authorities said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, fire officials said.

On the same block, a 47-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, fire officials said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was also in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.