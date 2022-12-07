The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Crime

Chicago police officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar

Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct in the incident.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A Chicago police officer was arrested in Florida on Monday after allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a bar.

Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred in St. Pete Beach, according to Pinellas County court records.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Jimmy B’s Beach Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard for a report of disorderly conduct, records show. An employee was going to get ice from the ice machine when he came upon Capouch “pissing” in the machine.

When the employee told him to stop, Capouch began yelling at the employee and then pushed him, records show. Capouch allegedly also pushed a security guard and resisted arrest.

capouchmug22.jpg

Henry Capouch

Pinellas County sheriff’s office

He was released from custody after posting bond.

