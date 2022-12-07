The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman fatally shot in Wicker Park

The woman, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot to death in Wicker Park on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman, 31, was found in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police. Fire officials who arrived on scene pronounced her dead.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

