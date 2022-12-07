Woman fatally shot in Wicker Park

A woman was shot to death in Wicker Park on Wednesday evening, police said.
The woman, 31, was found in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police. Fire officials who arrived on scene pronounced her dead.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
No further details were immediately available.
