Boy, 17, shot in West Englewood

A teenager was injured in a West Englewood shooting Thursday evening, police said.
The boy, 17, was on a sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Laflin Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The teen was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and then transferred to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
The Latest
“We wanted this game,” Glenbrook North junior Patrick Schaller said. “It’s not too early to say this was a statement for us.”
Sixteen teams of students gave quick pitches, a la “Shark Tank,” on engineering projects to judges, which included engineers from companies like Google and Shure.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The bottom line is we have protection available. It’s just upon all of us now to make sure people use those tools,” the surgeon general said.
The league will have the option to flex games into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and the road team’s conference affiliation no longer will determine whether a game airs on CBS or Fox.