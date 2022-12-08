Boy, 17, shot in West Englewood

A teenager was injured in a West Englewood shooting Thursday evening, police said.

The boy, 17, was on a sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Laflin Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The teen was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and then transferred to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

