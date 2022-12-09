The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged in West Pullman shooting was shot by Chicago cops minutes earlier

Kevin Singleton, 52, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged in West Pullman shooting was shot by Chicago cops minutes earlier
A judge’s gavel

Kevin Singleton allegedly shot a man before he was shot by Chicago police Dec. 7, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Adobe stock photo

A man who was shot by a Chicago police was charged with allegedly shooting a man shortly before his encounter with officers, officials announced Friday.

Kevin Singleton, 52, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery, according to police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West 126th Place about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after Singleton left a home armed with a shotgun and wounded a 47-year-old man, police said in a statement.

He returned to the home and left again, this time holding a handgun, police said. As he walked down the street, officers “implemented de-escalation techniques” and told Singleton to drop the gun, police said. He pointed his gun at someone on the block and officers fired, hitting him in the hand.

He was taken into custody and brought to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, fire officials said.

The 47-year-old man police say was wounded by Singleton was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. No officers were injured.

Singleton was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Next Up In Crime
‘Fierce, humble and so loving’ — Chicago police remember Ella French in letters urging max sentence for man who bought gun
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
Daughters plead for public’s help solving fatal Little Village hit-and-run: ‘It’s been so lonely without her’
Boy, 17, shot in West Englewood
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Heather Mack’s aunt calls her ‘master manipulator,’ release from jail denied
The Latest
The No. 66 bus runs along Chicago Avenue, from Austin Avenue to Navy Pier. Here, an electric bus used on that route recharges at the pier.
Transportation
City announces permanent bus lanes on Chicago Avenue; advocates worry about enforcement, frequency
Despite the city making “important changes,” activists worry infrequent service and scofflaw motorists will undermine the changes.
By Zack Miller
 
Illinois State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign (right), died Friday. He’s shown on Dec. 1, 2022 appearing before the Senate Executive Committee to explain clarifications to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that he had co-sponsored.
Politics
State Sen. Scott Bennett, 45, dies unexpectedly of brain tumor
The Democrat from Champaign was one of three key sponsors of an amendment to the SAFE-T Act, which cleared the Illinois General Assembly last week.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
An officer wore this button in honor of slain Officer Ella French during French’s funeral on Aug. 19, 2021 in St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.
Chicago
‘Fierce, humble and so loving’ — Chicago police remember Ella French in letters urging max sentence for man who bought gun
Jamel Danzy, the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill French, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.
By Jon Seidel
 
Lane’s Dalton Scantlebury (35) blocks a shot by Taft.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Daniel and Katrise Chávez, co-founders of People’s Center for Cultural and Contemporary Arts, at the former Holy Trinity Croatian church in Pilsen, where they hold classes.
News
Pilsen couple fall in love over arts education, start organization to teach kids music
People’s Center for Cultural and Contemporary Arts supports about 20 youth music programs around Chicago. On Sunday, the students will hold a concert.
By Michael Loria
 