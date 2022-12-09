Man charged in West Pullman shooting was shot by Chicago cops minutes earlier

A man who was shot by a Chicago police was charged with allegedly shooting a man shortly before his encounter with officers, officials announced Friday.

Kevin Singleton, 52, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery, according to police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West 126th Place about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after Singleton left a home armed with a shotgun and wounded a 47-year-old man, police said in a statement.

He returned to the home and left again, this time holding a handgun, police said. As he walked down the street, officers “implemented de-escalation techniques” and told Singleton to drop the gun, police said. He pointed his gun at someone on the block and officers fired, hitting him in the hand.

He was taken into custody and brought to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, fire officials said.

The 47-year-old man police say was wounded by Singleton was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. No officers were injured.

Singleton was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.