Authorities identify woman killed in Englewood shooting

A Bellwood woman was killed and another person wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

Cierra Robinson, 32, and a male were shot shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Robinson was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A male was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, police said. His age was not released.

No one was in custody, police said.

Also Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from school in Bronzeville, and less than an hour later a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near the University of Chicago campus.