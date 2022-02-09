4 killed, 8 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were killed, and eight others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

A person was fatally shot and accidentally struck by a responding Chicago police car in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was shot by someone in a dark-colored car about 2:05 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said. He was in the street when he was inadvertently struck by a responding CPD car, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from school in Bronzeville, and less than an hour later a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near the University of Chicago campus. Detectives were questioning suspects in both shootings. The 15-year-old was shot twice in the head around 3:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released. The boy was walking home from school when he was shot, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Around 4:10 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue. Police said someone walked up to him and opened fire, then fled into a home on the block. The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially in critical condition, but later died. His name hasn’t been released. A friend said the boy was alert when he was placed into the ambulance.

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The two were in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue about 4:05 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A female, whose age was unknown, was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name hasn’t been released yet. A male was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition. His age wasn’t immediately known.

Eight others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago.