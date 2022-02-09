 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Video shows man throwing brick at Wiener’s Circle window after being denied service for refusing to wear a mask

The man entered the restaurant in the 2600 block of North Clark Street and “became irate” when workers asked him to put on a mask.

By Sophie Sherry Updated
A video still shows a man throwing a brick at the Wiener Circle Wednesday night after he was allegedly denied service for refusing to wear a face mask.
A video still shows a man throwing a brick at the Wiener Circle Wednesday night after he was allegedly denied service for refusing to wear a face mask.
Screengrab/Twitter

The Wiener’s Circle has shared video of a man who threw a brick through the window of the Lincoln Park restaurant Wednesday night after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.

The man entered the restaurant about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Clark Street and attempted to order food but “became irate” when workers asked him to put on a mask, Chicago police said.

He threw snow at a worker and then fled in a car, police said. He returned and threw a brick through the front door of the restaurant, shattering the glass, according to police and a tweet from the Wiener’s Circle.

The restaurant tweeted video of the incident Thursday morning in hopes of identifying the man.

Police said no one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

US inflation soars 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high

There are few signs that inflation will slow significantly anytime soon.

By Chris Rugaber | Associated Press

Next up in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson trial: Did Thompson lie about money from Bridgeport bank?

A prosecutor previously said the feds might rest their case against Thompson by Thursday afternoon — but she said she couldn’t promise.

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

With his shoulder finally healed, Blackhawks’ Brandon Hagel hopes to be ‘second-half player’

Hagel’s left shoulder was "killing" him when the Hawks last visited Edmonton in November, and might’ve affected in the following months more than he admitted.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: I helped sister deal with awful husband but I can’t anymore

After 13 years of providing emotional support, woman runs out of patience and shifts focus to her new family.

By Abigail Van Buren

2 killed, 4 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attacks happened in South Shore and Park Manor.

By Sun-Times Wire

Want to ban a book? Assign it for English class.

Consider, by way of example, the recent case of the McMinn County, Tennessee, school board removing the graphic novel "Maus" from the eighth-grade curriculum.

By Gene Lyons