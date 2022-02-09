Video shows man throwing brick at Wiener’s Circle window after being denied service for refusing to wear a mask

The Wiener’s Circle has shared video of a man who threw a brick through the window of the Lincoln Park restaurant Wednesday night after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.

The man entered the restaurant about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Clark Street and attempted to order food but “became irate” when workers asked him to put on a mask, Chicago police said.

Video of the brick thrower and license plate image in thread below pic.twitter.com/uxbycj8uH8 — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022

He threw snow at a worker and then fled in a car, police said. He returned and threw a brick through the front door of the restaurant, shattering the glass, according to police and a tweet from the Wiener’s Circle.

The restaurant tweeted video of the incident Thursday morning in hopes of identifying the man.

Police said no one was in custody.