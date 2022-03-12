Man charged after church burglarized in Humboldt Park

A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a burglary at a church in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Torribio Mora faces a felony count of burglary of a place of worship, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

About 1:10 a.m. Saturday, officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

Video surveillance showed a male take several items from the church, police said.

About 45 minutes later, Mora was found inside the church and identified as the person who allegedly committed the burglary, police said. He was taken into custody and charged.

