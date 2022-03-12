The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Man charged after church burglarized in Humboldt Park

Video surveillance showed a male take several items from the church, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 12, 2022 01:50 PM
A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a burglary at a church in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Torribio Mora faces a felony count of burglary of a place of worship, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

About 1:10 a.m. Saturday, officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

About 45 minutes later, Mora was found inside the church and identified as the person who allegedly committed the burglary, police said. He was taken into custody and charged.

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of “Braxton Family Values”
Obituaries
Singer Traci Braxton dies at 50
Her sister, Toni, and family said that Braxton died “this morning as the snow was falling.” According to reports, Traci Braxton had been fighting esophageal cancer.
By Associated Press
March 12, 2022 01:56 PM
The Chicago River is dyed green Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day.
Chicago
Crowds return to Chicago River as city goes green for St. Pat’s
After COVID shutdowns, Chicago’s river dyeing and parade came back Saturday.
By Sophie Sherry
March 12, 2022 01:27 PM
Yorkville’s Jaden Schutt, facing, hugs Elijah Fisher after the Mustangs win the Class 1A state championship.
High School Basketball
Mission accomplished: Yorkville Christian, Jaden Schutt, live up to expectations and win Class 1A state title
Liberty led at halftime, but the Mustangs took control in the fourth quarter to win the title game 54-41.
By Michael O’Brien
March 12, 2022 12:33 PM
For someone&nbsp;who’s 50, an increase from drinking the equivalent of&nbsp;half a beer or half-glass of wine daily to a full pint or glass of wine was associated with brain shrinkage equivalent to aging two years.
City Hall
City shuts down Goose Island Beer’s ‘312 Day’ event
The Chicago Department of Buildings found ‘dangerous and hazardous conditions’ including ‘insufficient exit capacity for large crowds’ while inspecting the venue space.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 12, 2022 09:19 AM
Stanford Cardinal v Tennessee Lady Volunteers
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker echoes Pat Summitt’s messages about gender equity in sport: ‘It’s about opening doors’
This tournament season, Parker partnered with Degree deodorant to promote equity in women’s sports — specifically women’s basketball — and encourage people to fill out a bracket with Degree’s Bracket Gap Challenge.
By Annie Costabile
March 12, 2022 09:00 AM