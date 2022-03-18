The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
2 killed, 11-year-old boy among 17 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

Four people were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy, in a shooting Thursday evening in West Garfield Park.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 04:58 AM
Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot, including an 11-year-old boy in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Thursday, March 17, 2022.&nbsp;

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and an 11-year-old boy was among 17 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • Four people were wounded, including the boy, in a shooting in West Garfield Park. About 8:15 p.m., the group was outside in the 4100 block of West Monroe Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police. The 11-year-old boy was struck in the thigh, while two men, 33 and 48, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back. All three were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A woman, 31, was hit in the arm and taken to Rush University Medical Center also in serious condition, police said.
  • A man was killed and another hurt in a shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side. They were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said. Kevin Change, 32, was struck on the left side of his body and taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other man, 33, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.
  • A second man was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side. Police responded to a call of a person shot and found the man, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 10:55 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At least 12 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

A person was killed and 14 others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

