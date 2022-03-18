The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
17-year-old boy, man wounded in Chatham shooting

Both were in good condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 05:54 PM
Two people were shot March 18, 2022, in Chatham.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old boy and a man were shot Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 2:30 p.m., they were in the 500 block of East 76th Street when someone opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the hip and grazed in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The man, 24, was shot in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where he was also in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

