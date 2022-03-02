The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Crime News Chicago

8 shot, including 12-year-old girl, Tuesday in Chicago

A 12-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Tuesday night in West Englewood.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 02, 2022 07:39 AM
SHARE 8 shot, including 12-year-old girl, Tuesday in Chicago
Eight people were shot March 1, 2022 in Chicago.

Eight people were shot March 1, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

Eight people were wounded by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car in West Englewood.

The girl was shot and critically wounded while out celebrating her 12th birthday with family in West Englewood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

She was riding in a car when someone on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m., police said. The girl was wounded in the back of the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Minutes later, two people were shot on Interstate 94 in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Illinois state police responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 95th Street about 8 p.m., officials said. The two both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Early Tuesday morning, a 62-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while struggling with robbers in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Three people confronted the man in the1300 block of West 119th Street around 3:45 a.m., police said. They showed a gun and demanded his belongings but the man fought back. One of the robbers opened fire and struck the man in his hip, abdomen and groin.

The robbers left without taking anything.

The man drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in serious condition.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

Seven people were shot, three fatally, Monday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
Girl shot and critically wounded while out celebrating 12th birthday with family in West Englewood
2 men beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
2 shot on I-94 in Longwood Manor
Academic Success center executives charged with embezzling $1.8 million for after-school programs
Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin
Charges dropped against officer accused of striking handcuffed man who allegedly fired at other cops
The Latest
Brandon Troupe catching a good largemouth bass on the west riprap at Braidwood Lake Tuesday on opening day. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Opening day: Good bass fishing for Braidwood opener & prospects for coming season; plus the Stray Cast
A snapshot showed good bass fishing in the first hours of opening day at Braidwood Lake, the cooling lake in southwestern Will County, and is combined with the fishing prospects there for this season; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
March 02, 2022 07:24 AM
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.
Crime
Girl shot and critically wounded while out celebrating 12th birthday with family in West Englewood
Someone on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m. and hit the girl in the back of the head, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 02, 2022 06:33 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Singles group attracts many women — and my husband
While his love life at home isn’t great, man sure likes the eligible ladies, especially one in particular.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 02, 2022 06:00 AM
This beef stroganoff takes less than 30 minutes to prepare, cook and serve.
Recipes
Menu planner: beef stroganoff that’s a breeze to make
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
March 02, 2022 05:01 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 2, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 02, 2022 12:01 AM