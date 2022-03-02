8 shot, including 12-year-old girl, Tuesday in Chicago

Eight people were wounded by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car in West Englewood.

The girl was shot and critically wounded while out celebrating her 12th birthday with family in West Englewood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

She was riding in a car when someone on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m., police said. The girl was wounded in the back of the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Minutes later, two people were shot on Interstate 94 in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Illinois state police responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 95th Street about 8 p.m., officials said. The two both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Early Tuesday morning, a 62-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while struggling with robbers in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Three people confronted the man in the1300 block of West 119th Street around 3:45 a.m., police said. They showed a gun and demanded his belongings but the man fought back. One of the robbers opened fire and struck the man in his hip, abdomen and groin.

The robbers left without taking anything.

The man drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in serious condition.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

Seven people were shot, three fatally, Monday in Chicago.

