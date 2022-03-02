Charges filed in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Back of the Yards last August

A teen has been charged with fatally shooting another teen in Back of the Yards last August.

Antonio Francher, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Israel L. Luna on Aug. 21 in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Francher is accused of walking up to Luna around 6:40 p.m. and shooting him in the chest, police said.