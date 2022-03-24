Man fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon after getting into an argument with someone in West Garfield Park, police said.

Estevan Lopez, 49, was stabbed in his chest by someone in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street around 4:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

