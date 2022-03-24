The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park

The male, whose age was unknown, was in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, when he got into an argument with a person who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 24, 2022 06:39 PM
SHARE Man fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park
A man was struck by a car Mar. 16, 2022, in Morgan Park.

File photo

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon after getting into an argument with someone in West Garfield Park, police said.

Estevan Lopez, 49, was stabbed in his chest by someone in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street around 4:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Lightfoot says 5 years for sweeping police reforms was ‘unrealistic’ as city gets another 3 years
Inbound Dan Ryan reopens three hours after man shot at 69th Street
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
New book tailored to young adults recalls Leopold and Loeb’s brutal deeds in Chicago
Man fatally shot in attempted carjacking in Belmont Central
Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Avondale
The Latest
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Lightfoot says 5 years for sweeping police reforms was ‘unrealistic’ as city gets another 3 years
The mayor estimates the cost of completing those massive reforms will be between $50 million and $100 million.
By Frank Main
March 25, 2022 01:18 PM
1239145138.jpg
Columnists
Plunging into the world of Donald Trump’s relentless spam emails — and regretting it
SNEED: Even though I never gave the man a dime nor voted for him, I’ve been the recipient of a never-ending barrage of pleas for donations that increasingly have taken on a threatening tone.
By Michael Sneed
March 25, 2022 12:58 PM
After spending 120 days camped out on a rooftop in Woodlawn, Pastor Corey Brooks has temporarily come down to be with his mother whose health is failing.
Woodlawn
Corey Brooks temporarily leaves Woodlawn rooftop after mother is hospitalized
Brooks had lived in the cold for 121 days before receiving the call that his mother, battling cancer, had been hospitalized early Monday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 25, 2022 12:58 PM
FILE - Marlin Bowen, left, and Joe Imlay of Northern California, visit the cliff dwellings in Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, N.M. on Sept. 26, 2011.
Suburban Chicago
Yorkville woman killed by falling rock in New Mexico
Brenda Holzer, 54, of Yorkville was fatally injured Wednesday while climbing a ladder at Brandelier National Monument.
By Associated Press
March 25, 2022 12:41 PM
Zach7.jpg
Sports Saturday
Bulls’ downward spiral could lead to an entirely different offseason
The Bulls’ core three looked to be a lock to build around a few months ago, but as this season has started to unravel could plans change with an early playoff exit?
By Joe Cowley
March 25, 2022 12:07 PM