Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate

A Round Lake couple have been arrested on felony charges accusing them of kicking a Chicago police officer after an American Airlines employee ordered them to leave a secure area at O’Hare Airport because they appeared to be drunk.

Amanda Rojas, 33, and Jose Rojas-Macias, 42, are charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, which is a felony, and misdemeanor charges including criminal trespass, resisting arrest and battery.

Amanda Rojas is listed as a teacher on her arrest report and Rojas-Macias as a roofer.

Jose Rojas-Macias. Chicago Police Department

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, an American Airlines service manager told them they could no longer fly to Los Angeles. According to a police report, Amanda Rojas became irate and pushed a Plexiglas divider on the counter, knocking a walkie-talkie out of the hand of the manager.

Chicago police officers responding to a call of a couple acting belligerently in Terminal 3 were trying to arrest them when Rojas kicked an officer in the jaw, requiring him to be treated at a hospital, according to the arrest report.

Rojas-Macias kicked the same officer and struck another in the chest with an elbow, according to the police, who said the couple appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police.

Amanda Rojas was released on bail after posting a $200 bond toward her $2,000 bail. Rojas-Macias was freed after posting $1,500 of a $15,000 bail.

In 2014, Amanda Rojas pleaded guilty to punching a woman in the head at a Palatine bar and sentenced to court supervision.

Rojas-Macias pleaded guilty in 2012 and 2010 to resisting peace officers, getting sentences of a month or less in jail each time, court records show.

