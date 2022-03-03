The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate

Amanda Rojas, 33, and Jose Rojas-Macias, 42, are charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

Frank Main By Frank Main
 March 03, 2022 09:28 AM
SHARE Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate
Amanda Rojas.

Amanda Rojas.

Chicago Police Department

A Round Lake couple have been arrested on felony charges accusing them of kicking a Chicago police officer after an American Airlines employee ordered them to leave a secure area at O’Hare Airport because they appeared to be drunk.

Amanda Rojas, 33, and Jose Rojas-Macias, 42, are charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, which is a felony, and misdemeanor charges including criminal trespass, resisting arrest and battery.

Amanda Rojas is listed as a teacher on her arrest report and Rojas-Macias as a roofer.

Jose Rojas-Macias.

Jose Rojas-Macias.

Chicago Police Department

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, an American Airlines service manager told them they could no longer fly to Los Angeles. According to a police report, Amanda Rojas became irate and pushed a Plexiglas divider on the counter, knocking a walkie-talkie out of the hand of the manager.

Chicago police officers responding to a call of a couple acting belligerently in Terminal 3 were trying to arrest them when Rojas kicked an officer in the jaw, requiring him to be treated at a hospital, according to the arrest report.

Rojas-Macias kicked the same officer and struck another in the chest with an elbow, according to the police, who said the couple appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police.

Amanda Rojas was released on bail after posting a $200 bond toward her $2,000 bail. Rojas-Macias was freed after posting $1,500 of a $15,000 bail.

In 2014, Amanda Rojas pleaded guilty to punching a woman in the head at a Palatine bar and sentenced to court supervision.

Rojas-Macias pleaded guilty in 2012 and 2010 to resisting peace officers, getting sentences of a month or less in jail each time, court records show.

Next Up In Crime
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park
9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Palatine man charged with reckless homicide in hit-and-run that killed retired Chicago police officer
5 injured when fight leads to stabbing attack in Logan Square apartment
16-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn
Day of reckoning finally comes for ‘The Madigan Enterprise’
The Latest
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announces she is stepping down, effective later this month at Rush Hospital, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Editorials
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
For the last two years, Dr. Ngozi Ezike stood her ground, unrelenting in relaying — sometimes in tears — how crucial it was to mask up, stay indoors and get vaccinated.
By CST Editorial Board
March 03, 2022 09:30 AM
merlin_104123086.jpg
Entertainment & Culture
‘Chicago kid’ KAINA explores the many meanings of home on heartfelt new album
The Chicago-born-and-raised artist’s new album “It Was A Home” is a deeply heartfelt, fully-realized love letter to her city, loved ones and childhood.
By Matt Moore
March 03, 2022 09:27 AM
john_c_reilly_quincy_isaiah_jason_clarke__1_.jpg
Sports Saturday
‘Winning Time’: HBO series on ’80s Lakers, fun and campy, also as flashy as the team
Talented cast embodies the flawed but fascinating stars of the era, from Pat Riley and Jerry Buss to Kareem to Magic.
By Richard Roeper
March 03, 2022 08:49 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park
They were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue when someone opened fired from a dark-colored car Wednesday evening, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 03, 2022 08:23 AM
Nicole Clarke-Springer, the artistic director for Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, during a lesson with student Taylor Myles of the company’s Emerging Artist Ensemble at the Mayfair Arts Center, 8701 S. Bennett Ave in Calumet Heights.
Dance
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, long a home for Black dance, comes to the South Side
The company, now 25 years old, has begun offering workshops at the Mayfair Arts Center in Calumet Heights.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 03, 2022 08:00 AM