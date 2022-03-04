2 Chicago police officers shot on the West Side

Two Chicago police officers were shot early Friday on the West Side, according to authorities said.

One of the officers was grazed in the face and the other wounded in the leg, police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital but their conditions were not known, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near Maxwell Street and Independence Avenue.

“I got shot in the head, I got shot in the head,” one of the wounded officers radioed. “Dropped an extended clip right in front of me, picked it up, shot me, graze wound in the right side of my head and my partner was shot in the leg.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.


