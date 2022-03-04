The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 Chicago police officers shot on the West Side

“I got shot in the head, I got shot in the head,” one of the wounded officers radioed.

By Mohammad Samra
 March 04, 2022 04:09 AM
Chicago_Police_SUV.jpg

Two officers were shot early Friday morning in the 11th District.

Sun-Times file

Two Chicago police officers were shot early Friday on the West Side, according to authorities said.

One of the officers was grazed in the face and the other wounded in the leg, police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital but their conditions were not known, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near Maxwell Street and Independence Avenue.

“I got shot in the head, I got shot in the head,” one of the wounded officers radioed. “Dropped an extended clip right in front of me, picked it up, shot me, graze wound in the right side of my head and my partner was shot in the leg.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.

A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
4 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday
In one of the attacks, a man and woman, 30 and 35, were sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 1 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 04, 2022 02:41 AM
Illinois’ Da’Monte Williams (20) and Trent Frazier (1) vie for position under the basket against Penn State’s Seth Lundy.
College Sports
Illinois holds off Penn State
The 60-55 victory kept the Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to Nebraska on Sunday.
By Sun-Times wires
March 04, 2022 12:37 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 4, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 04, 2022 12:01 AM
Hawks_Oilers.jpg
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks outlast Duncan Keith, Oilers in throwback game
The Hawks won 4-3 in overtime after Toews returned from his concussion and Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson were honored at the United Center.
By Ben Pope
March 03, 2022 10:59 PM
APTOPIX_Bulls_Hawks_Basketball.jpg
Bulls
Bulls suffer preliminary loss to Hawks before main event vs. Bucks
The NBA isn’t like it was in the 1980s and ’90s, but newcomer Tristan Thompson had that vibe going, and he wasn’t even on the Bulls when Grayson Allen injured Alex Caruso.
By Joe Cowley
March 03, 2022 10:44 PM