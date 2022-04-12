2 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

Two people were shot, and three others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.



A man was fatally shot in South Shore. About 5:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, arm and thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

About fifteen minutes later, a woman was killed, and a man critically wounded in a shooting in Canaryville on the South Side. The pair was driving about 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Root Street, when a sedan pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said. The woman, 19, was struck in the body and then crashed their vehicle into a building. She was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, l where she was pronounced dead. The man, 21, was shot in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot while he was standing outside in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 26, was outside in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street about 2:45 a.m., when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Hours later, a teen girl was wounded in a drive-by Chicago State University on the South Side. About 8:20 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of East 95th Street, when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck in the left-side of her head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in critical condition, police said.

Five people were killed, and twenty-two others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.