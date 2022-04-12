The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen wounded in drive-by near Chicago State University

About 8:20 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of East 95th Street, when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A teen girl was wounded in a drive-by Monday near Chicago State University on the South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of East 95th Street, when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the left-side of her head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

