Teen wounded in drive-by near Chicago State University

A teen girl was wounded in a drive-by Monday near Chicago State University on the South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of East 95th Street, when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the left-side of her head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

