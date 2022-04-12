Teen wounded in drive-by near Chicago State University
About 8:20 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of East 95th Street, when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.
About 8:20 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 600 block of East 95th Street, when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
She was struck in the left-side of her head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in critical condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
