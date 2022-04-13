Federal mole Danny Solis set to be arraigned on bribery charge

Former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis (25th) is set to be arraigned before a federal judge Wednesday in what is expected to be a low-drama hearing held by telephone.

If Solis follows last month’s example set by former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listeners may not even get to hear his voice.

But it’s still the first time Solis has been forced to make a court appearance, of sorts, since his work as a secret federal cooperator was exposed by the Chicago Sun-Times in January 2019.

Prosecutors will likely ask U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to go along with the deal Solis cut with the feds on Dec. 26, 2018, after he’d already spent years gathering evidence that would become crucial to the racketeering indictments of Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).

Solis’ deal, known as a deferred-prosecution agreement, became public Tuesday and means Solis’ prosecution on one count of bribery could be put off until 2025. Assuming he continues to cooperate with prosecutors and meets other terms of the deal, prosecutors have promised to seek dismissal of that charge and not prosecute Solis for other conduct he’s disclosed.

As a result, Solis could avoid prison time and a criminal conviction despite a lengthy investigation into his own alleged misdeeds exposed in a bombshell FBI affidavit first obtained by the Sun-Times.

In a document attached to his 2018 deal with prosecutors, which was filed in federal court, Solis admitted he sought campaign contributions from a development group that needed his help at City Hall. The Sun-Times has identified that developer as Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group, whose owners included Chicago sports mogul Jerry Reinsdorf.

The group wanted to build a multiunit rental building on the former site of Carmichael’s steakhouse near the United Center, in Solis’ ward, as previously reported by the Sun-Times.

Solis spoke with one of the group’s executives, whom the Sun-Times has identified as Thomas Meador, on July 27, 2015. Solis asked him to contribute to a fundraiser to be held Sept. 10, 2015. Solis also asked Meador to seek contributions from others.

Meador has not been accused of wrongdoing and could not be reached for comment.

Two of the developer’s executives contributed $5,000 each to Solis’ campaign fund on Aug. 26, 2015, according to the court document. Those contributions came from Robert Judelson and Al Lieberman, campaign records show.

Solis’ zoning committee recommended the change be passed Sept. 21, 2015, according to the court document. That same day, a third executive made a $5,000 contribution to Solis’ campaign fund. That money came from Paul Dewoskin, according to the campaign records.

Judelson, Lieberman and Dewoskin also have not been accused of wrongdoing. They could not be reached for comment, either.

The full City Council approved the project Sept. 24, 2015, with Solis voting in favor.

Contributing: Tim Novak

