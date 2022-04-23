3 men shot in Near West Side drive-by

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Near West Side.

The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to West Suburban Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A third man, 43, was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

