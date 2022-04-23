3 men shot in Near West Side drive-by

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Near West Side.
The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to West Suburban Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A third man, 43, was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
The Latest
Not to tell coach Billy Donovan how to do his job, but we suggest dialing up a game plan that doesn’t involve falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter.
Leaders expect the trail to rival the popular 606 Trail, but fundraising is still an issue.
The Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak and the victory was their most lopsided shutout win since at least 1901.
Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan is giving those who adored the NBC sitcom a chance to come together.
Eloy Jimenez was injured while running out a ground ball.