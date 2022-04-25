SWAT respond to alleged incident in Chatham

A SWAT team were en route to an alleged incident — the second in the span of a couple of hours to warrant a SWAT response — Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers responded to an alleged person with a gun barricaded in the 8200 block of South Langley Avenue about 10:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

After further investigation, officers didn’t make entry as the incident wasn’t confirmed, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

A couple of hours earlier, Northwestern Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown after a phone threat to the hospital prompted a SWAT response, according to officials.

The hospital then went into lockdown as part of security and safety protocols but was said to be cleared as of 10:20 p.m., police said.

A systematic search revealed no threat to public safety and all personnel were accounted for, officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

