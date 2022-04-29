The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot during robbery at Gold Coast apartment building

Paramedics responded to an injured robbery victim on the 15th floor in the 100 block of West Elm Street just before noon Friday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot in his hand during a robbery Friday morning in an apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to an injured robbery victim on the 15th floor in the 100 block of West Elm Street just before noon, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

He was taken to Northwester Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his hand, Langford said. He was in good condition.

Chicago police did not immediately released information.

