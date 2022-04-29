The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin

Nevelus Serge Jean was in a home in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

A 69-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

Nevelus Serge Jean, 69, was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police announced no arrests.

Next Up In Crime
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
21-year-old struck by gunfire in South Side
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
UPDATE: Man fatally shot in abdomen in South Chicago
The Latest
A 58th-floor condo at Water Tower Place, 180 E. Pearson St., that owners Barbara Kaplan Israel and Martin Israel are trying to sell for $3.3 million was among the properties the Sun-Times has reported had a much lower tax bill because of errors by the Cook County assessor’s office. The Israels have agreed to repay $67,197, including interest, for the senior citizen tax freeze they claimed in 2018 and 2019 that the assessor’s office determined they didn’t qualify for.
The Watchdogs
Pay up, Cook County orders homeowners after Sun-Times exposed wrongful property tax breaks
After Sun-Times reports exposed questionable tax breaks, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi tells four people to pay a total of $254,298 for years of tax breaks they shouldn’t have gotten.
By Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Film_Review___The_Sea_Beast.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Sea Beast’: An orphan joins monster hunters in rousing animated adventure
Suitable for young and old, the Netflix saga thrills and never dumbs itself down.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Frank Nazar motions to his family Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alex DeBrincat was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks blow up roster by trading Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach in draft-night explosion
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.
By Ben Pope
 