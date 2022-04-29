Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin

A 69-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.
Nevelus Serge Jean, 69, was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police announced no arrests.
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
The Latest
After Sun-Times reports exposed questionable tax breaks, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi tells four people to pay a total of $254,298 for years of tax breaks they shouldn’t have gotten.
Suitable for young and old, the Netflix saga thrills and never dumbs itself down.
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.