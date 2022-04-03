The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 3, 2022
1 killed, 16-year-old boy among seven others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

The fatal shooting occurred in Palmer Square.

A man was found fatally shot March 10, 2022 in Chicago.

At least one person was killed and seven others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

At least one person was killed and a 16-year-old boy was among seven others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

  • A man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday when two males opened fire after an argument, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
  • Around the same time, three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street, police said. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.
  • A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park. The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of East 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

At least three others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

At least three people were killed and 14 others were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys, in Chicago over last weekend.

