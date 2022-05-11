6 wounded in Jackson Park drive-by shooting

Six people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Jackson Park Tuesday night.

About 10:30 p.m., two males in an SUV fired shots while driving through the 6400 block of South Richards Drive, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. Another woman, 37, suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Two other women, 22 and 30, were shot in the leg and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition, police said.

A 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the head and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another man, 29, was struck in the leg and was transported in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

Area One detectives are investigating.

