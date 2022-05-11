The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Crime News Chicago

6 wounded in Jackson Park drive-by shooting

About 10:30 p.m., two males in an SUV fired shots while driving through the 6400 block of South Richards Drive.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 6 wounded in Jackson Park drive-by shooting
A 12-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2022 in Little Village.

Adobe Stock Photo

Six people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Jackson Park Tuesday night.

About 10:30 p.m., two males in an SUV fired shots while driving through the 6400 block of South Richards Drive, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. Another woman, 37, suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Two other women, 22 and 30, were shot in the leg and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition, police said.

A 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the head and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another man, 29, was struck in the leg and was transported in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death on Southeast Side
5 teens shot, 1 fatally, in drive-by involving stolen car in Back of the Yards, police say; ‘hostile crowd’ fights with CPD officers
Fewer people shot, killed in city this year — but summer looms
R. Kelly Chicago trial still set for Aug. 1; judge rejects motion to delay
Car being followed by Chicago police helicopter crashes on West Side, driver arrested on Eisenhower Expressway
Man wanted for following 12-year-old girl near Jamieson Elementary School, police say
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has a roommate, and it’s his ex
Woman feels the relationship cannot progress until the former girlfriend moves out of his living room.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
This painting by 8-year-old Alyssa J. got an honorable mention in the Chicago Sun-Times’ student art contest The Imagination Project. She’s a second-grader at Robert C. Hill Elementary School in Romeoville.
Art
Honorable mention in the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest goes to these Chicago-area kids
From second grade through senior year of high school, they answered our call to produce artwork under the theme ‘spring ahead.’
By Sun-Times staff
 
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73 rally on South Michigan Avenue during the two-week teachers’ strike in October 2019.
Education
CTU election could shape schools, city for years to come
CPS educators next week will choose between competing visions for the union: Should the group continue fighting for social issues inside and outside the classroom, or should it instead focus on classic teacher concerns like pay preparation time and pensions?
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man shot to death on Southeast Side
The 26-year-old was standing in a garage in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black car drove by and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 