Man shot to death in Washington Park home

A man was shot to death in a Washington Park home Saturday afternoon, police say.

The 19-year-old was inside a home about 5:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

