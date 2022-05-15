Police searching for driver in Jefferson Park hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a cyclist last week in Jefferson Park.

A white 2013 Toyota Highlander struck the cyclist about 1 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of Sunnyside and Melvina avenues, Chicago police said.

Police said the cyclist suffered serious injuries and the driver did not stop after the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call 312-745-4521.

