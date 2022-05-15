The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Police searching for driver in Jefferson Park hit-and-run

A white 2013 Toyota Highlander struck a cyclist about 1 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of Sunnyside and Melvina avenues, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a cyclist last week in Jefferson Park.

Police said the cyclist suffered serious injuries and the driver did not stop after the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call 312-745-4521.

