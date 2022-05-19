Unarmed 13-year-old boy shot and seriously wounded by Chicago police after officers stop car wanted for carjacking in Oak Park

An unarmed 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by Chicago police after officers stopped a car wanted for a carjacking in Oak Park a day earlier, according to police sources.

The boy was shot around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after he jumped from the car and began running in the 800 block of North Cicero in Austin, according to a preliminary statement from police. The statement gives no details of the confrontation, but a source said no shots were fired at the officers and no weapon was recovered.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. Police sources gave his age as 13.

The driver sped off in the wanted car, which was later found abandoned in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street about two miles away near Garfield Park.

The car had been used in a carjacking the day before in Oak Park, according to the authorities in the western suburb. On Tuesday, a man in a black face mask stole a car left running with a 3-year-old inside near Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.

The child was found unharmed about 15 minutes later inside the car, which had been abandoned in the 200 block of Madison Street, police said.

The carjacker was seen getting into a gray sedan which was spotted by Chicago police Thursday night. Officers pulled it over and the boy got out and started running, police said.

As is routine, the officers involved will be place on administrative duties for 30 days after the shooting is investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

