The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore

Just before 4 p.m., the teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore
A man was fatally shot Apr. 30, 2022, in Kenwood.

Sun-Times file photo

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., the teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the body while the other, 16, was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Their conditions weren’t known.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
Bail denied for man who was shot after breaching Millennium Park security, aiming gun at guards
No bail for man accused of killing 2, hurting 7 in Near North Side shooting: ‘There’s no other way to describe it than a massacre’
1 killed, 24 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Man robbed at gunpoint on Red Line train; suspect critically wounded during struggle
Man found fatally shot in Gresham apartment complex
The Latest
Mike Madigan.
Crime
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
The ex-Illinois House Speaker was recorded on a wiretapped phone call in 2018 discussing with lobbyist confidant Michael McClain a plan to arrange secret payments to a close political ally who had been implicated in a sexual harassment scandal, newly released court documents show. Madigan has always denied any involvement in the scheme.
By Mark BrownJon Seidel, and 1 more
 
White_Sox_Yankees_Baseball_11_.jpg
White Sox
Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees
Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in Game 1 and Michael Kopech pitched seven scoreless in Game 2
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago
Crime
Bail denied for man who was shot after breaching Millennium Park security, aiming gun at guards
Jordan Jackson, 22, allegedly circumvented a security checkpoint and then pointed a gun at a group of guards just a day after heightened security measures were put in place.
By Tom Schuba
 
Lela Tarver, aunt of Sheena Gibbs, left, and Vernita Oliver, right, hold one another Sunday at a mural unveiling for missing person Sheena Gibbs outside of The Glenwood bar at 6962 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park to raise awareness of her disappearance and case.
Chicago
Mural depicting Rogers Park woman missing since November offers ‘a different way’ to approach case
“The traditional methods haven’t worked in this case,” state Rep. Kelly Cassidy said of the disappearance of Sheena Gibbs.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is congratulated by with teammates after scoring against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Wrigley Field
Cubs
Willson Contreras day-to-day with strained hamstring
Manager David Ross said Contreras will get a couple of days off and “see how it feels” after the Cubs catcher left Saturday’s game with the injury. “It’s actually something that’s not too concerning,” Ross said.
By Mark Potash
 