Teen boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
Just before 4 p.m., the teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the body while the other, 16, was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Their conditions weren’t known.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
