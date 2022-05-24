Man fatally shot in West Pullman home

A man was fatally shot in a home late Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was inside his home about 11:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Emerald Avenue when a male suspect fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police originally reported that the incident took place in the 100 block of South Emerald.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

