3 wounded in South Austin shooting

Three people were shot and wounded Friday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side.
A man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when both were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. The woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She was in good condition.
Another man, 32, was driving down the street when he was shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
