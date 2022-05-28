The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
3 wounded in South Austin shooting

One of the wounded, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.

Three people were wounded May 27, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Three people were shot and wounded Friday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side.

A man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when both were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. The woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She was in good condition.

Another man, 32, was driving down the street when he was shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crush May 27, 2022, in Ashburn.
News
Woman killed in Ashburn hit-and-run
The 34-year-old was crossing the street just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Columbus Avenue when she was struck by a black SUV.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22102817248085.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believes expansion starts with teams, not rosters
“That’s where you build fandom, grow revenue, and that’s where all the players will benefit versus adding a roster spot here and there.”
By Annie Costabile
 
President Barack Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a family visit to the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. The youngster wanted to see if the President’s haircut felt like his own.
News
Obama reconnects with youth - now graduating high school - in famous ‘Hair Like Mine’ photo
Reflecting on one of the most iconic photos of his presidency, former President Obama said, “I think this picture embodied one of the hopes that I had when I first started running for office.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
US-LANDSCAPE-NEW YORK-LANDMARKS
Politics
New York jumps in race to host 2024 Democratic National Convention: Big competition for Chicago
Four cities bid for the 2024 Democratic convention by the Friday deadline: Chicago, New York, Houston and Atlanta.
By Lynn Sweet
 