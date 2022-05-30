Woman shot while riding bike near DuSable Harbor downtown

A woman was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle downtown near DuSable Harbor Monday night.

She was in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when someone shouted at her and fired shots around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The shooting is the latest of a rash of attacks downtown in May.

In response, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has instituted a rule requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a “responsible adult” to enter Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday evenings.

