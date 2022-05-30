Woman shot while riding bike near DuSable Harbor downtown

A woman was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle downtown near DuSable Harbor Monday night.
She was in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when someone shouted at her and fired shots around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.
The 19-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The shooting is the latest of a rash of attacks downtown in May.
In response, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has instituted a rule requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a “responsible adult” to enter Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday evenings.
The Latest
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another.
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
Bucker vowed to bolster the detective ranks to improve a still unacceptable homicide clearance rate and create what he called a “first of its kind in the nation” Internet Intelligence Unit to “combat crimes being planned on line.”
The celebration of Chicago’s restaurant scene takes place in Grant Park, Austin, Pullman and Little Village.
She and her husband Ken had 2,241 winners and career purse earnings of over $98 million, according to Equibase. They won four Eclipse Awards as for outstanding owners and two for outstanding breeders, and led North America owners by purse earnings in 2013 and 2014.