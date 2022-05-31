Man dies weeks after Brighton Park shooting

A man who was shot earlier this month in the Brighton Park neighborhood has died.

Edwin Gomez, 25, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On May 4, he was shot inside a car in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue after another car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck and hospitalized, police said. No arrests were reported.

