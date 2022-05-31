The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Man dies weeks after Brighton Park shooting

The 25-year-old was shot on May 4 in a car in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. He died from his wounds Sunday afternoon.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

A man who was shot earlier this month in the Brighton Park neighborhood has died.

Edwin Gomez, 25, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On May 4, he was shot inside a car in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue after another car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck and hospitalized, police said. No arrests were reported.

The Latest
Sarah Ramsey, pictured with husband Ken, has died at age 83. The Ramseys were leading thoroughbred breeders and owners.
Obituaries
Top thoroughbred breeder and owner Sarah Ramsey dies at 83
She and her husband Ken had 2,241 winners and career purse earnings of over $98 million, according to Equibase. They won four Eclipse Awards as for outstanding owners and two for outstanding breeders, and led North America owners by purse earnings in 2013 and 2014.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
Twin sisters Sydney, left, and Rachel Robinson each won four medals in leading Young to the Class 3A girls track state title last weekend at Eastern Illinois.
High School Sports
Robinson twins follow Olympian dad’s lead, fuel Young to Class 3A state track title
In beating runner-up Homewood-Flossmoor 53-44, the Dolphins became the first Public League girls track champ since Morgan Park won the Class AA title in 2002.
By Mike Clark
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.
Crime
Police seeking info on driver who struck and seriously injured bicyclist on Southwest Side
The 54-year-old woman was hit at Saint Louis Avenue and 59th Street on Sunday, along the border of Gage Park and Chicago Lawn.
By David Struett
 
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Washington
Medicare recipients paying $10 a month more in part because HHS overestimated cost of covering Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm
Part B premiums are $170.10 a month vs. the $160.40 the Medicare agency says it would have recommended had a big price cut and limits on the drug’s use been in place when it calculated the figure.
By Associated Press
 
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.
News
Driver dies in rollover crash on I-94 near 115th Street
The car crashed through a fence as it left the southbound lanes early Tuesday near Doty Avenue and Kensington Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
By David Struett
 