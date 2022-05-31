The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Englewood

The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Englewood
A man was shot dead May 31, 2022, in Englewood.

A man was shot dead May 31, 2022, in Englewood.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
15-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park
Man killed in South Shore shooting
DNA found on cigarette butt, witness ID connects man to 2018 murder, prosecutors say
Mayoral challenger Kam Buckner unveils anti-violence plan
51 people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, the most violent in five years
Police seeking info on driver who struck and seriously injured bicyclist on Southwest Side
The Latest
Tim “Spike” Davis with his personal-best smallmouth bass, caught on a lure he made. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Steelhead, bowfin, drum, bass, bluegill, kings, walleye
Summer weather on a long Memorial Day weekend made for a truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
A teen boy was shot May 31, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park
The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sueños Music Festival ended on Sunday night with a performance by J. Balvin.
La Voz Chicago
Reseñas del festival de música Sueños 2022, 2do día: Sech, Jhayco, Wisin y Yandel, J. Balvin
El segundo día del primer festival de reggaetón en Grant Park atrajo a decenas de miles de fanáticos.
By Ambar Colón
 
image4.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Reseñas del festival de música Sueños 2022, 1er día: Farruko, Myke Towers, El Alfa, Ozuna
La actuación más enérgica del primer día fue la de la superestrella dominicana El Alfa, “El Jefe”.
By Ambar Colón
 
Daniel Sotelo
La Voz Chicago
Cuerpo de joven desaparecido en Pilsen es encontrado en Lago Michigan
El estudiante de UIC era [hijo de inmigrantes] de primera generación cuyos padres vinieron de México.
By Tom Schuba
 