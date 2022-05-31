Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.
The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Summer weather on a long Memorial Day weekend made for a truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
El segundo día del primer festival de reggaetón en Grant Park atrajo a decenas de miles de fanáticos.
La actuación más enérgica del primer día fue la de la superestrella dominicana El Alfa, “El Jefe”.
El estudiante de UIC era [hijo de inmigrantes] de primera generación cuyos padres vinieron de México.