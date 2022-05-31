15-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday in West Garfield Park.
He was standing in a vacant lot about 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his back, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Police said the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
