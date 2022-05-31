2 teens shot in front of South Shore home
A boy and girl, both 15, were on the front porch of a house on the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.
The boy was struck in the buttocks, and the girl in the left hand, police said.
Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.
Area detectives were investigating.
