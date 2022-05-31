The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
2 teens shot in front of South Shore home

A boy and girl, both 15, were on the front porch of a house on the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death December 15, 2021 in South Shore.

Two teens were shot May 31, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two teens were shot Tuesday evening in front of a South Shore home on the Far South Side.

A boy and girl, both 15, were on the front porch of a house on the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the buttocks, and the girl in the left hand, police said.

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

