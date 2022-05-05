Police release photos of cars wanted in murder of girl, 17, near Chicago State University
Police are searching for two black sedans in the murder of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.
Chicago police have released photos of two cars wanted in the murder of a 17-year-old girl near Chicago State University last month.
Police are searching for two black sedans involved in the fatal shooting of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.
Williams was driving that evening in the 600 block of East 95th Street when someone in one of the wanted cars opened fire, police said. She was struck in the head and died two days later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.
Police asked anyone with information to call Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit tips anonymously online.
