The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Police release photos of cars wanted in murder of girl, 17, near Chicago State University

Police are searching for two black sedans in the murder of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police release photos of cars wanted in murder of girl, 17, near Chicago State University
Police are searching for these two black sedans in the murder of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.

Police are searching for these two black sedans in the murder of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released photos of two cars wanted in the murder of a 17-year-old girl near Chicago State University last month.

Police are searching for two black sedans involved in the fatal shooting of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.

Williams was driving that evening in the 600 block of East 95th Street when someone in one of the wanted cars opened fire, police said. She was struck in the head and died two days later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit tips anonymously online.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting while walking near his home near Des Plaines
2 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
Man found shot to death in car in South Shore
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Police release video footage of group wanted in connection with Loop shooting over weekend
Patrick Spilotro, who helped the feds nab Joey Lombardo after his brothers’ murders, dies at 85
The Latest
A suburban school cancelled their homecoming dance Oct. 2, 2021 after two guns were found in a car parked on campus.
Chicago
Person arrested after opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare and sliding down wing
The plane was approaching a gate when the person used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting while walking near his home near Des Plaines
A dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone opened fire Wednesday night in the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue in Elk Grove Township.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mario and Cheryl Tricoci in 2013 at the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s 20th anniversary Bear Tie Ball.
Obituaries
Cheryl Tricoci, who with husband Mario Tricoci built a beauty empire, has died at 76
She pushed to diversify the business, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa, recognizing early on that spa services would bcome as important as a haircut or blow dry.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Chicago police work the scene where a man was found shot by an off duty Cook County Sherif in an alleyway in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Crime
2 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
The fatal attacks occurred in Back of the Yards and South Shore.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son’s wondering why his skin color differs from mine
Mom hasn’t told 12-year-old that his dad isn’t his biological father and he was conceived during a date rape.
By Abigail Van Buren
 