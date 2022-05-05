The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman killed in domestic shooting in Bronzeville, police say

Officers found the woman, 42, with a gunshot wound to her chest Thursday in the 4300 block of South King Drive, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed in domestic shooting in Bronzeville, police say
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot to death in a domestic incident Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers found the woman, 42, with a gunshot wound to her chest around 9 a.m. in the 4300 block of South King Drive, police said. She died at the scene.

Police said no one was in custody.

No other details were released.

Next Up In Crime
Death of woman found shot in Lincoln Square alley apparently a suicide, police say
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Old Irving Park, across street from where a cyclist died in 2019.
Police release photos of cars wanted in murder of girl, 17, near Chicago State University
14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting while walking near his home near Des Plaines
2 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
Man found shot to death in car in South Shore
The Latest
An artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in River West.
City Hall
Mayor takes casino path of least resistance, but is it a winning hand?
Just because Ald. Walter Burnett is willing to put up with the inconvenience of a casino doesn’t mean Mayor Lori Lightfoot will easily round up the other 25 City Council votes she needs to ratify Bally’s River West site.
By Fran Spielman
 
The piano bought by the author’s mother.
Other Views
Memories of my mother, and the piano that made my dream come true
I still have the piano and it is a treasure, because it is a testament to my mom. On Mother’s Day, I will play her favorite piece, “Ave Maria.”
By Gloria Golec
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 285 yards and a touchdown and had a season-high 96.6 passer rating in a 17-9 loss to the Vikings last season at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields No. 8 in merchandise sales
The Bears second-year quarterback stayed in the top 10 despite a rocky rookie season. He ranks behind quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott and 49ers tight end George Kittle.
By Mark Potash
 
Andrew Vaughn got hit on the hand by a pitch, and six days later he’s headed to the IL.
White Sox
White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn goes on injured list; IF Danny Mendick recalled from Charlotte
Six days after getting hit on hand by a pitch, Vaughn lands on 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The White Sox placed Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL on Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn lands on IL
Yoan Moncada and Joe Kelly are expected to come off the injured list and make their 2022 debuts next week.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 