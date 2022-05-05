Woman killed in domestic shooting in Bronzeville, police say
Officers found the woman, 42, with a gunshot wound to her chest Thursday in the 4300 block of South King Drive, police said.
A woman was shot to death in a domestic incident Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Officers found the woman, 42, with a gunshot wound to her chest around 9 a.m. in the 4300 block of South King Drive, police said. She died at the scene.
Police said no one was in custody.
No other details were released.
