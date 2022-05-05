The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

17-year-old boy among 2 wounded in West Pullman shooting

About 3:10 p.m., they were in the 12100 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy and a man were shot May 5, 2022, in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

A teen boy and a man were wounded in a shooting Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The man, 21, was shot in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

