Driver strikes car then fatally strikes pedestrian before crashing into building on Near West Side

A driver struck a car then fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building Friday morning on the Near West Side.

About 2:40 a.m., the male driver was going south on Damen Avenue when he struck a driver going east on Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

The driver continued south and struck a pedestrian on the road before crashing into a building, police said.

The pedestrian, a male whose age wasn’t immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Citations were pending.