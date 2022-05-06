The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago

The man, 29, was walking in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue just before midnight when he was shot in the left hand, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago
A man was shot during an attempted robbery May 5, 2022.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery May 5, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-times file

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

The man, 29, was walking in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue just before midnight when someone demanded his belongings at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

After a struggle, the man was shot in the left hand, officials said.

He was dropped off at Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Driver strikes car then fatally strikes pedestrian before crashing into building on Near West Side
2 killed, 17-year-old boy among 7 others wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
Person arrested after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin, no injuries reported
2nd lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting teen employee
17-year-old boy among 3 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Des Plaines man charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning
The Latest
Mated crows take a break from building their nest.
Environment
Illinois crows making a comeback, and there’s a surprising link to human health
West Nile virus infections soared in Illinois in the early 2000s in people and also among crows. Turns out that tracking the birds can help keep us safe. Here’s how.
By Claire Caulfield | WBEZ Curious City
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I sacrificed to raise daughter, and now she disrespects me
As a child the girl wanted for nothing, and as an adult she speaks unkindly to her mother and ignores her calls.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Golda Indig at 90. She always liked to have her hair done and her makeup applied.
Obituaries
Golda ‘Goldie’ Indig, dead at 91, suffered hunger in 3 Nazi prison camps, made sure family, friends never went hungry
Because she evaded execution at Auschwitz, officially she didn’t exist. So she hid out, sometimes in latrines or the camp kitchen, where she peeled vegetables and smuggled an occasional carrot to her older sister.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Chinatown Square.
The Watchdogs
After years of not paying property taxes, Chinatown mall’s owners face a new tax problem
A hoped-for county bailout failed. An appeal to Assessor Fritz Kaegi cut only a portion of the $2.4 million Chinatown Square owed. Now, its taxes have been auctioned off.
By Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
candy_101_tr_00310rt.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Candy’ clarifies why two housewives were unhappy, and why one chopped up the other
Jessica Biel stars in Hulu series as the cheater and eventual killer, with Melanie Lynskey as her depressed victim, and both actors bring nuance to their roles.
By Richard Roeper
 