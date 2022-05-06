Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.
The man, 29, was walking in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue just before midnight when someone demanded his belongings at gunpoint, Chicago police said.
After a struggle, the man was shot in the left hand, officials said.
He was dropped off at Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
