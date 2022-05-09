The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Police warn residents about string of armed robberies in span of days on Far South Side

The robberies occurred between May 2, 11:30 p.m. and May 4, 4:45 p.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police warn residents about string of armed robberies in span of days on Far South Side
Police warn residents of robberies May 2-4, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Police warn residents of robberies May 2-4, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

Chicago Police warned residents about a string of armed robberies in the span of days on the Far South Side.

In each robbery, two armed offenders approached a victim at gunpoint and demanded property, police said.

The first incident occurred May 2 in the 7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue about 11:30 p.m., police said.

Another person was robbed about two hours later in the 1800 block of East 73rd Street, officials said.

The third robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 7200 block of South East End Avenue, authorities said.

The offenders were described as males in black clothing and masks, officials said.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death while standing in kitchen of West Town home
12-year-old boy shot in Little Village
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Mothers of missing children mark ‘heartbreaking’ holiday by calling for help with stalled investigations
Police searching for male wanted for attacking, sexually assaulting women in Logan Square
Woman fatally shot in Lawndale
The Latest
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man shot to death while standing in kitchen of West Town home
The man, 20, was standing in the kitchen in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when he was struck in the back by gunfire that came from the alley, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A 12-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2022 in Little Village.
Crime
12-year-old boy shot in Little Village
The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two suspects fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In Chicago on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hosts a DNC fundraiser featuring President Joe Biden.
Columnists
Gov. Pritzker hosts President Biden at Chicago DNC fundraiser: Top ticket $365,000
The Wednesday fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is Biden’s first in-person Democratic National Committee event in Chicago with the governor.
By Lynn Sweet
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 