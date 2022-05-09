Police warn residents about string of armed robberies in span of days on Far South Side
The robberies occurred between May 2, 11:30 p.m. and May 4, 4:45 p.m., police said.
Chicago Police warned residents about a string of armed robberies in the span of days on the Far South Side.
In each robbery, two armed offenders approached a victim at gunpoint and demanded property, police said.
The first incident occurred May 2 in the 7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue about 11:30 p.m., police said.
Another person was robbed about two hours later in the 1800 block of East 73rd Street, officials said.
The third robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 7200 block of South East End Avenue, authorities said.
The offenders were described as males in black clothing and masks, officials said.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity.
