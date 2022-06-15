Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the neck and body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.”
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as the anxious young man, opposite Dakota Johnson, wonderful as the older woman who sees something admirable in him.
Quinn Wunar and Jingchen Zhu built a fishing relationship and friendship while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast.
Under the law, many preventive screenings — are covered at no cost to patients. But, if more testing is needed to figure out what’s wrong, you could be charged hundreds or even thousands of dollars for diagnostic services.
Depressed and down on herself, she refuses to listen to concerns raised by the child’s parents.