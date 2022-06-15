The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in South Shore

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in South Shore
Police tape at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the neck and body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Naked woman charged after stealing squad car and running over CPD officer in West Garfield Park
School clerk latest to face federal charges in CPS fraud investigation
Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies
14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
Father charged with killing his 3 children inside Round Lake Beach home
Man charged with stabbing sister to death in East Garfield Park
The Latest
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022.
Politics
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice officials
A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.”
By Eric Tucker | AP
 
Film_Review___Cha_Cha_Real_Smooth.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Recent college grad looks for his destiny in a smart, offbeat film
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as the anxious young man, opposite Dakota Johnson, wonderful as the older woman who sees something admirable in him.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jingchen Zhu holds his first skamania steelhead, caught May 30 on the Chicago lakefront. Provided by Quinn Wunar
Sports
Mentoring and friendship crosses borders while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast
Quinn Wunar and Jingchen Zhu built a fishing relationship and friendship while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
A diagnostic medical test. Many patient advocates and medical experts say no-cost coverage should be extended beyond an initial preventive test to imaging, biopsies or other services necessary for diagnosing a medical problem.
Health
Preventive care might be free, but follow-up diagnostic tests can bring big out-of-pocket bills
Under the law, many preventive screenings — are covered at no cost to patients. But, if more testing is needed to figure out what’s wrong, you could be charged hundreds or even thousands of dollars for diagnostic services.
By Kaiser Health News
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Blind woman wants to babysit 1-year-old alone
Depressed and down on herself, she refuses to listen to concerns raised by the child’s parents.
By Abigail Van Buren
 