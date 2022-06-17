The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
17-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Englewood

A death investigation was underway, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was shot June 17, 2022, in West Englewood.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old boy was found with a fatal gunshot wound Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

He wasfound about 3:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation.

