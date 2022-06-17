The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Further details on the shooting were not released.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene were 3 people were shot in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene were 3 people were shot in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three men were shot Friday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

The men were taken to hospital in an unknown condition. Further details on the shooting were not released.

This is a developing story.

