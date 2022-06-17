3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Three men were shot Friday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.
The men were taken to hospital in an unknown condition. Further details on the shooting were not released.
This is a developing story.
