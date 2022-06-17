17-year-old girl shot while in ride-hailing vehicle in South Chicago, police say
The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Friday in South Chicago.
She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, Chicago police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
