Friday, June 17, 2022
17-year-old girl shot while in ride-hailing vehicle in South Chicago, police say

The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen girl was shot June 17, 2022, in South Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Friday in South Chicago.

She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, Chicago police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

